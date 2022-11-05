Star Class: Fall fun at Halverson

Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

By Submitted

Halverson kindergartners in Sophia Claussen’s class enjoyed a day filled with fun fall activities. Provided

More News

Tale as old as time comes to high school stage

Where do I go to vote?

Albert Lea native posthumously named Wells Memorial Key recipient, SPJ’s highest honor

Lunch and learn event to feature history of library

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials