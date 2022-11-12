Star Student: Raul Garcia
Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 11, 2022
Age: 12
Parents: Raul Garcia, Brenda Martinez
Where are you from? Mexico
If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? I attended Halverson
Favorite teacher of all time and why? Taylor Moynagh because she taught me English.
Favorite book/author: “The Diary of the Wimpy Kid” by Jeff Kinney
What do you want to do after high school? Go to college
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Don’t give up
What teachers have said about him?
“Raul is a funny, kind, and hard working student. Since the start of the school year I have watched Raul go out of his way to help his fellow students without ever being asked. Raul cares about others and wants to help people succeed!”
“In addition to being a great student, Raul is an amazing advocate for others when they do not have a voice. He cares deeply about his learning and success at school, but also the success of others and goes out of his way to help a friend.”
“Raul is an excellent student that takes pride in his work. He is respectful and cares about helping others.”