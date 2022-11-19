Tigers dominate Wingers on the road Published 6:09 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

The Albert Lea girls hockey team continued their hot streak to start the season Thursday night when they traveled to Winona for a Big Nine Conference matchup.

The Tigers got a multiple goal game out of three different players, including a hat trick from Mika Cichosz.

Albert Lea wasted no time with Cichosz getting on the board in the eight-minute mark with an unassisted goal. Haley Austinson added another goal five minutes later that was assisted by Morgan Goskeson. Cichosz put the Tigers up 3-0 just 27 seconds later, where the score stayed until the end of the first period. The goal was assisted by Anna Shaw.

Albert Lea took 18 shots in the period compared to three from the Wingers.

Red Wing cut into the lead three minutes into the second period, but Albert Lea pushed the game back to three in the seventh minute when Shelby Evans scored an unassisted goal. Two minutes later Cichosz recorded the hat trick, scoring her third goal of the night on a power play assisted by Hanna Austinson.

Red Wing tacked on another goal in the ninth minute, but the Tigers continued to pour it on when Goskeson got in on the scoring nearing the end of the period, assisted by Haley Austinson.

Each team attempted eight shots on goal in the second period.

In the third and final period, the Tigers built upon their already large lead with goals from Evans in the sixth minute and Haley Austinson in the 11th minute. The first goal was assisted by Cichosz and the second was assisted by Sydney Kolker and Goskeson.

Olivia Ellsworth capped off the scoring for the Tigers with their ninth goal of the game in the 13th minute of the final period.

Albert Lea added 12 shots to their count in the third, while Red Wing added nine.

Rachel Doppelhammer started in goal for the Tigers recording 18 saves on 20 shots.

The Tigers climb to 2-0 to start the season and will be back in action today when they take on Rocori at Albert Lea City Arena. Puck drop is set for 2 p.m.