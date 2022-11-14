Tigers girls hockey opens season with OT win Published 9:02 am Monday, November 14, 2022

The Albert Lea girls hockey team hit the road to open the 2022-23 season against Rochester Mayo Thursday night.

After trailing by two goals and being shut out at the end of the second period, the Tigers roared back with two goals in the third and one in the overtime period to win 3-2.

The Spartans started out hot with a goal less than seven minutes into the game. Albert Lea took 17 shots on goal in the first period, but none of them hit their mark.

Email newsletter signup

It was the same story in the second period. Mayo stepped up their lead by another goal with six minutes left to go in the period. The Tigers took another 22 shots on goal in the period, but again none of them found the back of the net.

One minute into the final period Oliva Ellsworth put Albert Lea on the board, and was followed by Shelby Evans evening the game with just over two minutes remaining in the game.

Then it was Morgan Goskeson who put the Tigers over the top, hitting the game-winning goal with just over four minutes left to play in the overtime period.

The Tigers climb to 1-0 to start the season and will be back on the ice Thursday night when they hit the road again to take on the Wingers of Red Wing.