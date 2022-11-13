TOWER Published 2:34 pm Sunday, November 13, 2022

Interstate Power and Light Company proposes to modify an existing 320 foot tower for communication purposes. The geodetic coordinates of the site are: 43-33-24.8N, 93-39-42.5W. The FCC ASR file number is A1230389. Interested persons may review the application

(www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the file number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554

Albert Lea Tribune:

Nov. 12, 2022

