Tribune Editorial: Take advantage of the upcoming job fair at mall Published 9:00 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic, employers from all over the community will come together on Thursday for the Albert Lea Job & Career Fair at Northbridge Mall.

More than 30 employers are expected to be present, representing both part-time and full-time work and internships in a variety of settings. Representatives from health care to manufacturing, retail, skilled labor and professional settings will be present.

If you don’t have a job, have been considering changing your career path, are looking for a job closer to home or are looking to jump back into the job market after some time away, this event would be a good one to attend. Not only will you be able to meet employers and gather information about job opportunities available in the area, but you’ll also have the chance to submit applications there, too.

Walking tacos will also be served to job seekers who chat with at least three potential employers during the fair from noon to 6 p.m.

With unemployment down to 1.9% in Freeborn County and 2.1% in Albert Lea during the month of September, it is definitely a job seekers’ market.

So, dress to impress and stop by the mall to see what you can find.

Employers are eager to connect with potential workers.