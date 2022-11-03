Troy Hillman (56) passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 after a courageous battle with bladder cancer.

Troy Dean Hillman was born on December 28, 1965, in Albert Lea, Minnesota. He grew up and received his schooling in Northwood and Des Moines, Iowa. He spent his whole adult life “twisting wrenches.” He spent the last 14 years as owner/mechanic of his shop, Shellrock Repair in Gordonsville. On February 14, 2014, he was united in marriage to Robyn Rask in Cocoa Beach, FL. On October 6th, 2015 they welcomed their twins Ella & Bentley. The couple made their home in Gordonsville, MN.

Troy was baptized and a member of First Lutheran Church in Glenville. He served 4 years on the Shellrock Township board and was a member of the Glenville Legion. Troy loved spending the summer weekends camping, boating and fishing. His favorite trip was taking his motorhome to Colorado this past spring with his family. He often referred to himself as a “gear head.” He loved watching anything related to cars. Some of his favorites were NHRA, NASCAR and Mecum auto auctions. Troy was a family man and had the biggest heart.

Troy is survived by his wife, Robyn; children Ella, Bentley, Tyler (Zach), and Katie; siblings, David (Kelli) Nelson and Angie (Lance) Keltner; in-laws, Bill and Kay Rask; sister-in-law, Sarah (Andrew) Hagen; aunts and uncles, Lynette (Ron) Wolff, Sandra (Dennis) Fredrickson, Arlington (Carol) Hillman, Jim (Judy) Becker, Audrey Hillman, Jon Johnson, Mary Groe; nieces and nephews, Cole (Kyla) Keltner, Kailee Keltner, Garrison Nelson, Cora Evan, Maeve Hagen; grandchildren, Alastair, Holden and Oliver Hillman.

Troy is preceded in death by his mom, Cynthia Nelson; dad, Kenneth Nelson; aunt, Starla Johnson; uncles, Terrance Hillman, Chuck Groe; nephew Wyatt Hagen

Funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, November 7, 2022, First Lutheran Church in Glenville, MN. Visitation will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM on Sunday, November 6 at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Interment will be at First Lutheran Cemetery in Glenville.