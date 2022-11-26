Updates from Upperclassmen: NHS inducts new members, serves community Published 8:00 pm Friday, November 25, 2022

Updates from Upperclassmen by Kailey Boettcher and Madi Whelan

The Albert Lea High School National Honor Society is an organization for the juniors and seniors who are nominated. Students are selected by a group of teachers; the students are then invited to apply to be a part of the NHS. In order to be inducted, a student has to have a GPA of 3.5 or higher, be involved in school activities, have a positive and hard working attitude, and a good work ethic. Students who are invited to join NHS are sent an application to apply. The application consists of a written essay about why the student wants to be in NHS, and then the student is required to get three letters of recommendation from teachers, coaches or mentors. National Honor Society is all about volunteering in and outside of school, getting involved and getting volunteer hours. Once a student is inducted, they have requirements to meet in order to stay in NHS. Throughout the school year, seniors are required to have 30 service hours: 10 in school service hours, 10 out of school service hours and 10 summer service hours. All of the new inductees, juniors and seniors, are required to achieve 20 service hours: 10 in school service hours and 10 outside of school service hours.

There are four pillars that make up NHS: Scholarship, service, character and leadership. On Monday, Nov. 14, juniors and seniors were inducted into the National Honor Society. At this ceremony President Kailey Boettcher (23), Vice President Ryan Utz (23), Treasurer Madison Vandersyde (23) and Secretary Kendall Kenis (23) all presented each pillar by giving a speech. Each inductee was called up to sign their names and received a certificate that finalized the students’ induction.

Email newsletter signup

The National Honor Society helps out with many volunteer opportunities. One of the biggest events NHS coordinates is the blood drive. The blood drive coordinator, Patrick Holcomb (23), worked with the Red Cross to plan out the blood drive at Albert Lea High School. Holcomb and NHS members are spreading the word about the upcoming blood drive on Dec. 2. The blood drive is open to all ALHS students and staff who are 16 years and older. Anyone who participates in giving blood will receive a $10 Amazon gift card. The blood drive is a great way for our school to fundraise and get students involved in other volunteer opportunities.

The National Honor Society is an important organization in our school. It is an amazing opportunity to be a member of NHS. It gives students the opportunity to serve and give back to the community. The National Honor Society creates a strong bond between the school and the community as well. The officers are excited to welcome the new inductees and teach them how to make our school and community a better place through the four pillars. If community members are in need of help or volunteers, feel free to reach out to Claire Bradley, NHS coordinator at claire.bradley@alschools.org.

Kailey Boettcher and Madi Whelan are seniors at Albert Lea High School.