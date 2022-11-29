Vehicle reported stolen, recovered and other reports

Published 10:22 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By Staff Reports

A vehicle was reported stolen at 7:26 a.m. Monday at 206 W. College St. It was later recovered at 1508 Frank Hall Drive

 

Items reported stolen

Police received a report at 1:02 p.m. Monday of items that were reported stolen Saturday at 814 Jefferson Ave. 

Police received a report at 3:13 p.m. Monday of checks that had been stolen at 718 St. Peter Ave. 

A dehumidifier and air conditioning unit were reported stolen at 4:47 p.m. Monday at 149 Main St. in Emmons.

 

Scam reported

Police received a report of a scam at 4:22 p.m. Monday at 213 Burr Oak Drive.

 

1 arrested after domestic incident

Police arrested Matthew Clark Rankin, 34, for misdemeanor domestic-causing fear and attempting to inflict bodily harm after a report of a domestic dispute at 1401 Louis St. 

