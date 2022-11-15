Vehicle stolen and other reports

Published 9:33 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

By Staff Reports

A black 2004 Ford F150 was reported stolen at 9:55 a.m. Friday at 22726 890th Ave. in Oakland.

Identity theft reported

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report at 5:15 p.m. Friday of identity theft at 75767 Gooseberry Lane.

1 arrested for assault, disorderly conduct

Deputies arrested Salvador Gomez, 38, for fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct after receiving a report of a man with a knife at 9:05 p.m. Friday at 377 S. Broadway in Alden.

Theft reported

Deputies received a report at 11:06 a.m. Saturday of a skid loader attachment that was taken at 10562 850th Ave. in Glenville.

Counterfeit bills reported

Deputies received a report at 11:11 a.m. Monday of counterfeit $20 bills that were passed at 498 E. Main St. in Clarks Grove.

2 cited for e-cigarettes at school

Police cited a juvenile with a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette device on school property at 9:22 a.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Police cited one person for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 12:59 p.m. Monday at 2200 Riverland Drive.

Propane tank stolen

A propane tank was reported taken from a gas grill at 1:46 p.m. Monday at 810 Minnesota Ave. The theft occurred sometime in the last week.

