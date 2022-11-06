Wells man dies in rollover crash Published 7:17 pm Saturday, November 5, 2022

A Wells man died Friday night on Minnesota Highway 22 after his pickup went off the road and rolled between Wells and Minnesota Lake.

Jason John Neubauer, 46, reportedly died at the scene, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities stated Neubauer was driving a 2003 GMC Sonoma southbound on Highway 22 near 540th Avenue at about 11:38 p.m. when the crash occurred.

Neubauer was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The report stated alcohol was not a factor.

The Faribault County Sheriff’s Office, Wells police and fire departments and Minnesota Lake police and ambulance crews assisted at the scene.