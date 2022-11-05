Where do I go to vote?
Published 8:56 pm Friday, November 4, 2022
Ward 1
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Fairlane Building
Ward 2
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
First Lutheran Church
Ward 3
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
United Methodist Church
Ward 4
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Grace Lutheran Church
Ward 5
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Albert Lea National Guard Armory
Ward 6
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Assembly of God
Albert Lea Township P1
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Albert Lea Town Hall
Albert Lea Township P2
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Albert Lea Town Hall
Albert Lea Township P3
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Albert Lea Town Hall
Albert Lea Township P4
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Albert Lea Town Hall
Alden
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Alden City Hall
Alden Township
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Alden City Hall
Bancroft Township P1
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Bancroft Town Hall
Bancroft Township P2
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Bancroft Town Hall
Bath Township
Mail ballot
Government Center
Carlston Township
Mail ballot
Government Center
Conger
Mail Ballot
Government Center
Clarks Grove
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Clarks Grove City Hall
Emmons
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Emmons City Hall
Freeborn
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Freeborn City Hall
Freeborn Township
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Freeborn Town Hall
Freeman Township
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Freeman Town Hall
Geneva
Mail ballot
Government Center
Geneva Township
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Geneva Community Building
Glenville
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Glenville City Hall
Hartland
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Hartland City Hall
Hartland Township
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Hartland Town Hall
Hayward
Mail ballot
Government Center
Hayward Township
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Hayward Town Hall
Hollandale
Mail ballot
Government Center
London Township
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
London Town Hall
Manchester
Mail ballot
Government Center
Manchester Township
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Manchester Fire Hall
Mansfield Township
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Mansfield Town Hall
Moscow Township
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Moscow Town Hall
Myrtle
Mail ballot
Government Center
Newry Township
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Newry Town Hall
Nunda Township
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Nunda Town Hall
Oakland Township
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Oakland Town Hall
Pickerel Lake Township
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Pickerel Lake Town Hall
Riceland Township
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Riceland/Hollandale Govt Center
Shell Rock Township
7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Shell Rock Town Hall
Twin Lakes
Mail ballot
Government Center