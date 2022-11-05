Where do I go to vote?

Published 8:56 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

By Submitted

Ward 1 

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Fairlane Building

Email newsletter signup

 

Ward 2 

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

First Lutheran Church

 

Ward 3 

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

United Methodist Church

 

Ward 4 

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Grace Lutheran Church

 

Ward 5 

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Albert Lea National Guard Armory 

 

Ward 6 

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Assembly of God

 

Albert Lea Township P1 

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Albert Lea Town Hall

 

Albert Lea Township P2 

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Albert Lea Town Hall

 

Albert Lea Township P3 

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Albert Lea Town Hall

 

Albert Lea Township P4 

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Albert Lea Town Hall

 

Alden 

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Alden City Hall

 

Alden Township 

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Alden City Hall

 

Bancroft Township P1 

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Bancroft Town Hall

 

Bancroft Township P2 

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Bancroft Town Hall

 

Bath Township 

Mail ballot 

Government Center

 

Carlston Township 

Mail ballot 

Government Center

 

Conger 

Mail Ballot 

Government Center

 

Clarks Grove 

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Clarks Grove City Hall

 

Emmons 

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Emmons City Hall

 

Freeborn 

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Freeborn City Hall

 

Freeborn Township 

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Freeborn Town Hall

 

Freeman Township 

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Freeman Town Hall

 

Geneva 

Mail ballot 

Government Center

 

Geneva Township 

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Geneva Community Building

 

Glenville 

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Glenville City Hall

 

Hartland 

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Hartland City Hall

 

Hartland Township 

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Hartland Town Hall

 

Hayward 

Mail ballot 

Government Center

 

Hayward Township 

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Hayward Town Hall

 

Hollandale 

Mail ballot 

Government Center

 

London Township 

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

London Town Hall

 

Manchester 

Mail ballot 

Government Center

 

Manchester Township 

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Manchester Fire Hall

 

Mansfield Township 

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Mansfield Town Hall

 

Moscow Township 

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Moscow Town Hall

 

Myrtle 

Mail ballot 

Government Center

 

Newry Township 

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Newry Town Hall

 

Nunda Township 

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Nunda Town Hall

 

Oakland Township 

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Oakland Town Hall

 

Pickerel Lake Township 

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Pickerel Lake Town Hall

 

Riceland Township 

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Riceland/Hollandale Govt Center

 

Shell Rock Township 

7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Shell Rock Town Hall

 

Twin Lakes 

Mail ballot 

Government Center

More News

Tale as old as time comes to high school stage

Albert Lea native posthumously named Wells Memorial Key recipient, SPJ’s highest honor

Lunch and learn event to feature history of library

Across the Pastor’s Desk: Vote your values in this election

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials