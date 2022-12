1 arrested for domestic assault and other reports Published 10:55 am Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Police arrested Du Kler, 29, for domestic assault at 5:39 p.m. Monday at 102 N. Fifth Ave.

Shoplifter reported

A shoplifter was reported at 7:34 p.m. Monday at 2400 Consult St.

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 9:31 p.m. Monday at 1000 E. Hawthorne St. The crash occurred at about 1 p.m.