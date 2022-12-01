1 arrested for domestic assault and other reports
Published 9:27 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Police arrested Erik Lee Anderson, 33, for domestic assault at 2:43 a.m. Monday at 716 Lincoln Ave.
Barn reported on fire
A barn was reported on fire at 10:17 p.m. Sunday at 32250 740th Ave. in Ellendale.
Theft by fraud reported
Police received a report at 6:13 a.m. Friday of theft by fraud at 917 Maplehill Drive.
Injury crash reported
An injury traffic crash was reported at 3:34 p.m. Friday on S.E. Marshall Street.
Internet fraud reported
Police received a report at 5:46 p.m. Friday of internet fraud at 110 Ridge Road.
Hit-and-run crash reported
Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 6:49 p.m. Saturday at 1027 James Ave.
Car reported on fire
A car was reported on fire at 5:07 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.