1 cited for assault in jail and other reports

Published 11:12 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

By Staff Reports

Police cited CK Kyle Kasio, for fifth-degree assault after a report of an assault in the Freeborn County jail at 3:07 p.m. Friday.

3 juveniles cited for e-cigarettes
Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 10:29 a.m. Friday at the Area Learning Center, 2200 Riverland Drive.
Police cited a juvenile with a small amount of marijuana and possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 2:31 p.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.
Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 12:19 p.m. Monday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

2 cited for DWI
Police arrested Kent Francis Spellman, 70, for third-degree driving while intoxicated at 5:11 p.m. Friday at the intersection of South Broadway and East Clark Street.
Police cited Isaac William Andresen, 22, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated at 5:35 a.m. Sunday at 1800 Sorensen Road.

Email newsletter signup

Hit-and-run crashes reported
Police received a report at 7:56 p.m. Friday of a hit-and-run crash at 820 Happy Trails Lane.
A hit-and-run crash was reported at 5:26 p.m. Sunday at 114 E. Fourth St.

Purse reported stolen
A purse was reported stolen at 1:17 p.m. Monday at 1210 E. Main St. The owner believed it was stolen on Thursday.

Juvenile arrested for vehicle theft
Police arrested a juvenile for vehicle theft at 3:54 p.m. Monday at 918 S. Broadway.

More News

School to begin before Labor Day for next 2 years in Albert Lea

Man pleads not guilty in stabbing of another man

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin nurses receive DAISY Award

Dangerous storm expected to move in mid-week

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections