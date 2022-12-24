24-CV-22-1472 Published 5:05 am Saturday, December 17, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

District Court

Freeborn County

Third Judicial District

Court File Number:

24-CV-22-1472

In the Matter of the Application of: Samantha Leah Freeman on Behalf

of: Emileah May Dowdell For a Cahnge of Name

to: Emileah May Freeman

TO: Brian Dowdell

An Application for Name Change has been filed by Samantha Leah Freeman for a change of name for the minor chid(ren) Emileah May Dowdell to Emileah May Freeman. A hearing on this Application will be held at Freeborn County District Court -held remotely- see Notice of Remote hearing on January 3, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. You may obtain a copy of the Application for a Name Change from Freeborn District Court, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007. If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioner’s Application for a Name Change for the minor child(ren) may be granted. Dated: November 18, 2022

/s/Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Albert Lea Tribune:

Dec. 10, 17 and 24, 2022

24-CV-22-1472