24-CV-22-1472
Published 5:05 am Saturday, December 17, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota
District Court
Freeborn County
Third Judicial District
Court File Number:
24-CV-22-1472
In the Matter of the Application of: Samantha Leah Freeman on Behalf
of: Emileah May Dowdell For a Cahnge of Name
to: Emileah May Freeman
TO: Brian Dowdell
An Application for Name Change has been filed by Samantha Leah Freeman for a change of name for the minor chid(ren) Emileah May Dowdell to Emileah May Freeman. A hearing on this Application will be held at Freeborn County District Court -held remotely- see Notice of Remote hearing on January 3, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. You may obtain a copy of the Application for a Name Change from Freeborn District Court, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007. If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioner’s Application for a Name Change for the minor child(ren) may be granted. Dated: November 18, 2022
/s/Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Email newsletter signup
Albert Lea Tribune:
Dec. 10, 17 and 24, 2022
24-CV-22-1472