3 Albert Lea wrestlers win 1st in Rumble on the Red Tournament Published 5:30 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

Others place in large tournament in Fargo

Twenty-six Albert Lea wrestlers competed at the Rumble on the Red wrestling tournament this week at the Fargodome in Fargo, North Dakota.

Winning first place at the varsity level were Mike Olson at 113 pounds, Logan Davis at 120 pounds and Brody Ignaszewski at 126 pounds.

Aivin Wasmoen placed third at 113 pounds, and Nick Korman placed fifth at 132 pounds.

Maggie Olson placed third in girls varsity at 100 pounds.

Placing in junior varsity were Dylan Groess, 106 pounds, first place; Devon Groess, 95 pounds, fifth place; Adrian Leegard, 120 pounds, seventh place; and Evan Schroeder, 195 pounds, eighth place.