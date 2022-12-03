3 injured in rollover on I-35 near Ellendale Published 5:12 am Friday, December 2, 2022

Three people were injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 35 near Ellendale.

Victor Manuel Bucardo Vallejos, 44, and Eddie Roldofo Pineda, 35, both of an unknown city, were taken to the Owatonna hospital for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Hector Miguel Martinez Bucaldo, 24, of an unknown city, was also injured but not taken to the hospital.

The report stated the men were three of six people riding in a 2009 Ford Econoline van driven by Eddy Ronaldo Lopez Fajardo, 46. Fajardo and two other passengers were not injured.

According to the State Patrol, the van lost control and went into the ditch and rolled at about 3:36 p.m.

Only the driver and one passenger were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor.

Roads were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.