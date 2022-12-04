4 Albert Lea wrestlers make podium at tough Iowa tourney Published 6:25 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

The Albert Lea wrestling team traveled to Coralville, Iowa, over the weekend to take part in the Dan Gable Donnybrook. A tournament that draws over 40 of the top teams from the Midwest.

When the dust settled, four of Albert Lea’s 12 wrestlers finished inside the top eight in their respective weight classes.

Maggie Olson came in fourth place in the girls’ 100-pound class. She finished the tournament 2-2.

Michael Olson also came in fourth in the 113-pound weight class, finishing the tournament 3-2.

Logan Davis was the third Tiger to finish in fourth place. He also finished with a 3-2 record in the 120-pound weight class.

The final podium finisher was Brody Ignaszewski, who finished in seventh place in the 132-pound class, going 4-2 at the tournament.

Other Tigers who competed at the tournament were Ryan Collins, 20th place at 106 pounds (3-3); Aivin Wasmoen, 22nd at 126 pounds (3-3); Nick Korman, 18th place at 138 pounds (3-2); Maverick Attig, 22nd place at 145 pounds (2-3); Mason Attig, 34th at 152 pounds (1-3); Luke Moller, 11th place at 170 pounds (3-2); Kadin Indrelie, 18th place at 182 pounds (4-2); and Jose Fernandez, 34th place at 220 pounds (DNF-Inj)

The wrestling team will be back in action Friday night in its first dual meet of the season, going up against Rochester John Marshall.