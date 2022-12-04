4 Tigers finish in top 10 at Rochester Christmas tourney Published 11:16 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Nine Albert Lea wrestlers traveled to the Rochester Christmas Tournament over the weekend where four of them finished in the top 10 in their respective weight classes.

Michael Olson was the highest finisher of the Albert Lea wrestlers, coming in second place at 113 pounds with a 4-1 record.

Logan Davis finished in sixth place at 120 pounds with a 3-2 record, and Ryan Collins and Brody Ignaszewski each finished in eighth place with a time of 2-3 record. Collins was in the 106-pound weight class and Ignaszewski was at 132 pounds.

Also wrestling for the Tigers at the tournament was Aivin Wasmoen, 11th place at 126 pounds; Nick Korman, 11th place at 138 pounds; Maverick Attig, 23rd at 145 pounds; Mason Attig, 23rd place at 152 pounds; and Kadin Indrelie, 20th place at 182 pounds.

As a team, the Tigers finished in 19th out of 34 teams.