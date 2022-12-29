4768397 Published 2:51 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: June 8, 2017 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $71,186.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Rafael D. Vines and Samantha G. Vines, husband and wife MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. acting solely as nominee for Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. MIN#: 1006037- 9000370564-2 SERVICER: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC LENDER: Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC DATE AND

PLACE OF FILING: Freeborn County Minnesota, Recorder, on June 9, 2017, as Document No. A-527555. ASSIGNED TO: Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee of Tamarack Mortgage Loan Trust A by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 05/03/2022 and recorded on

05/03/2022 as Document No. A554726. Wilmington Savings

Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust F by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 7/27/2022 and recorded on 08/01/2022 as Document No. A556104. LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 5, Block 7, Lake Addition to the City of Albert Lea,

Freeborn County, Minnesota PROPERTY ADDRESS: 506 E 5TH ST, ALBERT LEA, MN 56007 PROPERTY I.D: 34-0361900 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Freeborn THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: Eighty-Five Thousand Five Hundred Thirty-

Nine and 98/100 ($85,539.98) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00AM on February 16, 2023 PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on August 16, 2023, or the next business day if August 16, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: December 28, 2022 Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust F Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Edinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File

No. 22MN00232-1A-4768397

Albert Lea Tirbune: Dec. 28, 2022, Jan. 4, 11, 18, 25 and Feb. 1, 2023 4768397