5 things to do this week: Holiday Bazaar, Lake Mills festival and more Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

1

Holiday Bazaar

The Albert Lea Main Street Program, Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau and city of Albert Lea will host the annual holiday bazaar downtown from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The fun and festive night will have live reindeer, carolers, horse-drawn wagon rides, hot chocolate and Santa, among other activities. Right after the bazaar will be the second annual Santa Cruise.

2

Card reading

Daisy Blue Naturals — at 119 S. Newton Ave. — will host an oracle card reading from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Oracle card readings offer guidance to help people achieve their goals and tap into their high selves. Cost is $5 for a two-card pull.

3

Ladies day out

Emmons American Legion Post 317 — at 121 Main St. in Emmons — will host a ladies day out from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Shop with local vendors, crafters and purchase body care products. Border Market will also be open.

4

Holiday festival

The Lake Mills Holiday Festival is from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, but the Twilight Tour of Homes will kick off the festivities from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Four homes will be on display: 44067 215th Ave., 104 Maple Court, 104 Shady Oaks Lane and 302 N. 1st Ave. E. Refreshments will be provided at the 1901 Victorian House at 308 S. Lincoln St. The next day there will be a retail scavenger hunt, crafts, Christmas classics at The Mills theater and more. For a complete list of events and times, visit the Lake Mills Holiday Festival Facebook page.

5

‘Elf the Musical’

Albert Lea Community Theatre will continue “Elf the Musical” at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center today through Sunday. The two-act play stars Stuart Ness as Buddy Hobbs, Rachel Cole as Jovie and Jason Howland as Walter Hobbs. All shows are at 7:30 p.m. except the matinee Sunday show, which is at 2 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults and $10 for students and can be obtained by calling either the 24-hour box office at 1-877-730-3144, the ACT box office at 507-377-4371 during theater hours or online. The Marion Ross Performing Arts Center is at 147 N. Broadway Ave.