5 things to do this week: Last chance to see Santa, pop-ups and more Published 9:00 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Santa is getting ready to head out Christmas Eve to deliver presents, and now is the last chance to talk with him or take a photo. The last day to visit is 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday. There is no cost. Visit him at 622 W. Richway Drive.

Pop-up

Grab fresh homemade goodies for family gatherings and parties from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Big Dream Organics, at 1723 W. Main St. There will be cocoa bombs, gift sets, macrons and cookies.

Hot chocolate and yoga

Stacy Cafourek will host a yoga class at Snap Fitness from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Following slow, holiday candlelight flow vinyasa hot chocolate will be served. Give yoga an hour to help you slow down at the height of the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. Everything you will need is provided. Snap Fitness is at 148 S. Broadway Ave.

Blue Christmas

Albert Lea United Methodist Church is having a Blue Christmas at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Not everyone is up and cheery for the holidays, and dealing with the death of a loved one or facing life after divorce, job loss or other health concerns can put a question mark over the future. The service is designed to create a sacred space for people living through dark times. United Methodist is at 702 S. Highway 69.

The Freeborn County Arts Initiative is holding their last pop-up store Thursday until Christmas Eve in the front of their building. The shop has jewelry, art prints and different things. Shop hours are 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Christmas Eve. The shop is stocked with locally made and limited edition gifts, ornaments, jewelry, cards, music, books, T-shirts, artwork and more. The Arts Initiative is at 224 S. Broadway.