5 things to do this week: Music and Christmas fun

Bluegrass concert

Monroe Crossing will play “A Bluegrass Christmas in Albert Lea” at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center. The four-member band will play some Christmas classics performed bluegrass style. Named in honor of Bill Monroe, “the father of bluegrass music,” Monroe Crossing is based out of the Twin Cities and is a favorite among bluegrass connoisseurs and non-bluegrass audiences alike.For tickets, visit actonbroadway.com or call either the 24/7 call center (1-877-730-3144) or the box office (507-377-4371) during theater hours.

Santa visit

Santa will be at Grandma’s Gourmets at 1 p.m. Saturday. The free event will include cookies and decorating with milk, a free coloring contest with prizes and free face painting. Grandma’s Gourmets is in Northbridge Mall at the food court area.

Dawson Family Christmas

Get in the holiday spirit with the Dawson family, who is performing holiday music shows Saturday at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center. The 7 p.m. show is sold out, but tickets are available for a 3 p.m. concert. Cost is $10 per person. Visit actonbroadway.com or call either the 24/7 call center (1-877-730-3144) or the box office (507-377-4371) during theater hours. Proceeds go to support the sunflower fields near Manchester.

Live music

Wear your ugliest Christmas sweater while musician Shane Christensen performs a free show from 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday at The Pour House. The bar and grill is at 102 Commercial Ave. in Clarks Grove.

Children’s Christmas party

Santa will make an appearance at American Legion Post 264 in Glenville from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for a children’s Christmas party.

Hot dogs and hot chocolate will be served, and there will even be a story time.

The Legion is at 311 W. Main St. in Glenville.