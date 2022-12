Schools canceling classes Published 6:12 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

Schools in the area are canceling classes with blizzard conditions on the horizon.

The following schools will be canceled Thursday:

Alden-Conger Schools

Glenville-Emmons Schools

Lake Mills Schools

NRHEG Schools, virtual learning only

United South Central Schools

Northwood-Kensett Schools will dismiss early.

Albert Lea Area Schools was already out of school Thursday for the holiday break.