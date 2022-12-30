A.L. boys hockey starts strong at Rochester tournament Published 12:06 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

The Albert Lea boys hockey team has had a strong start to the Rochester Kiwanis Hockey Festival Tournament so far, winning their first two games by a combined score of 10-5.

In their first matchup of the tournament, the Tigers took on the Eagles of Bloomington Kennedy and came out on top 5-2.

Spencer VanBeek and Joseph Yoon scored first period goals for Albert Lea. VanBeek was assisted by Yoon and Jack Ladlie, while Yoon was assisted by Drew Carlson.

The Eagles closed the gap slightly to start the second, but Albert Lea answered back with a goal of their own just over a minute later. Yoon was the goal scorer for the Tigers, recording his second of the game, this time assisted by Tim Chalmers.

ter another early period goal by Bloomington Kennedy in the third, the Tigers pulled away with another two goals themselves. Yoon scored both of those goals, taking his total to four of the five goals scored by the Tigers. Chalmers assisted on the first goal and goalie Dakota Jahnke assisted on the second.

Jahnke saved a total of 27 shots on goal throughout the game.

Moving into the second game of the tournament, the Tigers matched their scoring output from the first game, downing Windom Area, also nicknamed the Eagles, 5-3.

This time the Tigers opened up a three-goal lead before Windom Area was able to get on the scoreboard. The Tigers used first-period goals from Logan Olsen and Yoon, as well as a second period goal from Elijah Farris to build the lead.

Albert Lea shored up the win in the third period with goals from Sam Stay and Ladlie. Yoon also recorded two assists in the matchup, while Stay and Chalmers added one each.

Ledger Stadheim was in goal for the Tigers and saved 17 shots on goal. The Tigers were back on the ice Friday afternoon against Luverne.