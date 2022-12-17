Administrator’s Corner: Many successes this year within the Area Learning Center Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

Administrator’s Corner by Johanna Thomas

There were many things to celebrate during the last year within the Albert Lea Area Learning Center’s many programs.

Our 2022 summer program saw participation of 330 students in first through eighth grade. There were over 40 teachers and support staff involved as well as a continued partnership with Experiential Education and a week with the Wilderness Inquiry Canoemobile. Each grade level spends one day each week experiencing outdoor education activities at the boathouse in addition to their time in the classroom. There was also an increase in programming to include physical education, music and school counseling. At the high school level, over 190 students participated in Summer Credit Recovery at Albert Lea High School. This program allows students to recover credits that are required for graduation as they work with licensed staff in each of the core academic areas. The Area Learning Center, at Riverland Community College, celebrated 49 graduates in 2022. The mission of the Albert Lea Area Learning Center is to empower students in special circumstances to achieve personal and academic success. This mission spans throughout all of our programming that the Albert Lea ALC implements and across all grade levels.

As the holiday break approaches, I would like to thank the many community members and businesses for their continued support of all of our district students, including those attending the ALC. It is amazing to see how our community, staff and students step in to assist others this time of year.

Johanna Thomas is principal of the Albert Lea Area Learning Center and Online Academy.