Administrator’s Corner: New opportunities through Community Education Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

Administrator’s Corner by John Double

It is an honor and privilege to serve our community as the new executive director of Community Education, and we look forward to all that lies ahead for us. Community Education encompasses everyone as learners in our community. Our programming spans from early learning programming through adult education with enrichment courses for our adults and youth along the way.

Our winter/spring booklet will be coming out at the end of this month. It has many new courses and collaborations inside to benefit our community. Please take a little time to review our new classes, day trips and enrichment activities. Included in our booklet is a link to a community survey to gather input from our community on what programming and opportunities you’d like to see as part of our Community Education. We would appreciate your thoughts and input as we look forward in our planning for 2023 and beyond.

We are also always looking for people willing to share their knowledge and passions with our community — whether a teacher or a community enthusiast. Your willingness to share your passion and experience with others is the starting point. If you’d like to learn more about opportunities to collaborate and/or teach with Community Education, please reach out to us at 379-5317 or 379-5318.

Thank you for your ongoing support of Community Education and our programming. We look forward to working with you and continuing to offer our community life-long learning experiences as we gather, discover and grow together.

John Double is the executive director of Albert Lea Community Education.