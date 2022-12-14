Albert Lea avoids the worst of storm in region Published 5:18 am Wednesday, December 14, 2022

The Albert Lea area has avoided much of the winter weather as part of a massive storm system moving through the region.

The area had been slated to receive mixed precipitation as part of the storm, but as of press time had received mainly rain.

All of south-central Minnesota was under a wind advisory through 9 p.m. Tuesday, with southeast winds at 25 to 30 mph and gusts of up to 45 mph.

Email newsletter signup

According to the National Weather Service, Albert Lea could receive 1 to 3 inches of snow through noon Wednesday, with snow tapering off after that.

Another part of the system was expected to develop Wednesday night and last through Friday with light snow possible. Heaviest snow totals are expected in western, north and central Minnesota and north-central Wisconsin. No ice was expected in the second part of the storm.

Winds will increase again Thursday into Friday with gusts of 20 to 30 mph possible.

The Weather Service states arctic area will move into Minnesota this weekend and settle across the region next week.

The forecast includes several days of lows between -5 and -15 degrees and highs struggling to get above zero Monday through Wednesday.

Temperatures will rebound at the end of the week.