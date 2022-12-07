Albert Lea girls basketball falls to Rochester Mayo; player sets school record for most 3-pointers in game

Published 9:12 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

Albert Lea girls basketball was defeated by Rochester Mayo Tuesday 87 to 55.
The Tigers were led by senior Kendall Kenis with a total of 27 points. Kenis set the school record for most three-pointers in a single game with eight.
Sophomore Nevaeh Wacholz was second with 17.  They played a strong defense against a much taller Rochester Mayo, according to coach Jodi Schulz.
Rochester Mayo was led by senior Hannah Hanson. Second leading scorer was sophomore Kaia Kirkeby.
The Tigers will play again at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Owatonna.

