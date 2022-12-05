Albert Lea girls hockey celebrates 25 years

Published 1:51 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

By Submitted

Past and current Albert Lea High School girls’ hockey players celebrated 25 years of girls hockey in the city Saturday during the girls’ game against Rochester Mayo.

The team won 8-0.

