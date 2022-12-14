Albert Lea High School bands and orchestras to perform concert Monday Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, December 13, 2022

The Albert Lea High School band and orchestra departments will present a winter concert on Monday. The Tiger Band and Tiger Orchestra will perform at 6 p.m., while the Symphonic Band, Concert Band and Symphony Orchestra will perform at 7:30 p.m.

Selections will include festive holiday music, seasonal pieces and other works for band and orchestra. For the finale of each concert, the bands and orchestras will play together. Tiger Band and Tiger Orchestra will perform a medley from the movie “Frozen” at the 6 p.m. concert, and Concert Band and Symphony Orchestra will perform “Winter Wonderland” at the 7:30 p.m. concert. At the 7:30 p.m. concert, the Chamber Orchestra will perform in the commons ahead of the concert and the ALHS Caroliers will perform between the orchestra and band.

The bands are directed by Suzanne Mauer and the orchestras are directed by Rebekah Crissinger.

Email newsletter signup

Admission to the concert is free, but donations are encouraged to offset expenses of the event.