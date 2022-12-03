Albert Lea High School holiday vocal concert is coming up Published 8:00 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

The Albert Lea High School vocal department announced the upcoming holiday concert to be held on Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium. This concert has traditionally been a favorite of the community and is guaranteed to put all who attend into the holiday spirit. Doors will open at 6:25 p.m., and the ALHS jazz band will entertain preceding the concert.

The concert will feature the Celebr8 choir, Tiger choir, varsity choir, concert choir, caroliers and chorale singing both traditional carols and other festive choral pieces. The choirs are directed by Mary Bissen and Diane Heaney and accompanied by Robert Tewes.

Admission to the concert is free for all, but donations will be encouraged to offset expenses of the event.