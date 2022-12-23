Albert Lea Tigersharks program continues

The YMCA Tigersharks started their season in October and have two more swim meets, with sections Feb. 5 in Mankato. Pictured in bottom row, from left, are Annabell Burciaga, Caroline Sanders, Camille Pohl, Kellen Flo, Cael Pestorious, Isla Grossman, Sophia Troster and Reed Bohonek. In second row are, from left, are Wynn Sorenson, Lillyana Burciaga, Isabelle Gaston, Anders Levisen, Logan Habben, Finn Habben and Jayden Seefus. In back, from left, are Hadley Larsen, Amiah Larsen, Lauren Bohonek, Jett Sorenson and Nathan Johnson. Coach is Lindsey Eagan and assistant coach is Sam Jahnke. Practice help is Nate Sanders, Mckenzie Fields and Hatty Adams, not pictured. Photo courtesy Laura Mae Murtaugh