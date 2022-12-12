Alice Jeanette McDonald

Alice J. McDonald, age 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, in Walker, MN after a lengthy illness.

Alice was born in Underwood, MN on March 7, 1930, the daughter of Anna (Baardson) and Jens Sivertson. She grew up with her five siblings on a small farm. After graduating from high school, she spent one year training as a medical laboratory technician. One of her first jobs was working at the State Sanitorium for tuberculosis in Walker, MN where she met her future husband, Joel. They were married in 1952 and after living briefly in Grand Forks, ND and Thief River Falls, MN they settled in Albert Lea, MN where they raised their five children. Her family was always a priority, and she was supportive of all her children’s activities.

Even with the demands and work associated with raising her family she eventually found time to return to employment outside of the home. She obtained some additional certification and worked as a laboratory technician at Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea for over 25 years. She was very proud of her work and her contributions to the medical field.

The years following the unexpected death of her husband, at a relatively early age, were difficult for her but she always found time for her family and her grandchildren. It was her and Joel’s goal to retire and return to the Walker area and ultimately, she took on this adventure on her own.

In 2000, she moved to the Walker area and has lived here since. She became very active at Hope Lutheran Church singing in the choir and enjoyed time with her friends in bible study. She also sang in the Park Rapids Choral which led to a trip to Italy where the group performed at multiple events. She also continued to golf and played regularly in the women’s league at Tianna. Her children and grandchildren loved to come and visit with “Grandma AJ” and be the recipient of the famous Grandma AJ hug.

She was also very proud of her Norwegian heritage. She and her sister Beatrice joined a group that traveled to Norway to explore the history of the family’s ancestral home.

Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Joel; parents, Jens and Anna Sivertson; siblings, Bernhard, Maurine, and Paul; daughter, Janean; and grandson, Bryan.

She is survived by sisters, Norma (Fred) Martin and Beatrice (William) Heath; children, Gregory (Susan), Douglas (Julia), Keith (Teresa), Kenneth (Brenda); 11 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

Alice’s funeral service will be held at Hope Lutheran Church in Walker, MN, Friday, December 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be one hour prior to her service at Hope Lutheran Church. Pastor Dave Smith will officiate. Those helping to lay Alice to rest will be Kenneth McDonald, Joel McDonald, Zane McDonald, Keith McDonald, Erik McDonald, and Douglas McDonald. Graveside service and interment will be Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. in the Graceland Cemetery in Albert Lea, MN.

In lieu of flowers, that family would request to please consider a donation to Hope Lutheran Church.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of May Creek for their loving care for Alice.

Alice’s care has been entrusted to Northern Peace Funeral Home of Walker, MN. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.northernpeace.com