December 12, 1941 – September 7, 2022

Antonette (Anne) Svendsen Bates, 80, of Thomasville, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 peacefully at her residence. She was born in Albert Lea, MN, to the late William Svendsen, Sr. and Elsie Anderson Svendsen on December 12,1941. She married Robert O. Bates, Jr., who preceded her in death on March 16, 2022. She retired from Traveler’s Insurance and enjoyed quilting and spending time cooking for her family and friends. She is survived by her brother, William (Bill) Svendsen, and William’s wife Gunilla Svendsen from Laguna Beach, CA, and their daughter, Anne’s niece Kerstin Svendsen from Vallejo, California.