April Jeppson: Hunkering down for at home in the weather

Every Little Thing by April Jeppson

I said I was going to update you in a few weeks about my Scandinavian cooking adventures and I will. But there’s a twist in the story already! During one of my 2 a.m. online shopping trips I purchased a rosette iron. I know I said that I wouldn’t be trying my hand at them anytime soon, but it seems they may be the first recipe on my list that I attempt. I’m accepting all positive energy, prayers and well wishes on this endeavor.

For the last few days people have been saying how cold it is. Internally my response is, “Um yeah, it’s winter in Minnesota.” Externally I nodded in agreement and mumbled something about mittens or needing to put on my warmer jacket. I grew up in northeastern Minnesota and it gets cold every year — not a surprise.

Then this morning I was talking to my mom on the phone and she asked what the temperature was here. As I looked it up, I responded with, well it looks like we have a high of -5 degrees. Then I giggled in disbelief. Yesterday was colder with a high of -9. I had to click into the app to get more details because at first I thought that may include the windchill. Nope, that’s just the temperature.

It never ceases to amaze me how out of the loop I am sometimes. I’m so busy trying to solve this problem, or figure out this thing, that something as simple as the weather report often evades me. No wonder everyone was talking about how cold it is.

As I look out my window at my vehicle it reminds me of a scene from a movie. It looks as though my van may have been sitting there for years under that blanket of snow and ice. The way the wind is blowing the snow around creates a foggy, almost post apocalyptic appearance.

There are people who absolutely hate it here. They complain about the cold all winter long and yet for reasons unknown to me, they stick around for more. Then there are those who get giddy with excitement as each snow report comes in. More snow means more opportunities to go outdoors and play. I do not belong to either of these groups. I’m used to it and I tolerate it and ultimately it helps me appreciate the warmth that spring and summer bring.

I used to think about how much fun it would be to live in the mountains. Using firewood to stay warm and not having to worry about leaving the house for days or weeks during the winter. I mean, I’d leave the house to sauna or haul in more wood, but I wouldn’t worry myself with driving into town for anything. I’d bake my own bread and use food that I’d canned from my garden. A simple life, but it would be filled with all the chores that I don’t seem to have time for nowadays.

I think these next few days are going to be a little like that for me. I’ll be camped out in my home with plenty of time for cooking and reading. It’s actually the perfect time for me to try out my new rosette iron.

Albert Lean April Jeppson is a wife, mom, coach and encourager of dreams. Her column appears every Saturday.