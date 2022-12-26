Area under winter weather advisory Published 7:49 pm Sunday, December 25, 2022

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory through Monday morning as additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Motorists should slow down and use caution while traveling as road conditions could be slippery.

Winds will be under 15 mph, so minimal blowing and drifting is expected.

The forecast calls for temperatures to increase starting Tuesday with a high of 27. Highs will increase to the mid-30s Wednesday through Saturday.