Ask a Trooper: Are the yellow speed signs enforceable?

Published 8:44 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

By Submitted

Ask a Trooper by Troy Christianson

Question: Are yellow speed signs in curves or busy locations enforceable? I’ve seen 60 mph white speed limit signs and then a short distance later a yellow 50 mph sign. The yellow signs don’t say “limit” on them, so I would think going 60 mph in a yellow 50 mph zone isn’t illegal but not a good idea.

Troy Christianson

Answer: The white signs are regulatory signs. Yellow signs are warning and advisory signs. You could see the yellow signs in areas such as curves, winding roads, etc. to help inform motorists about what is safe.

Regulatory
Red: Prohibits and commands
White: Regulates

Warning
Yellow: Warns
Yellow-green: Warns and controls pedestrian and bicycle crossings and school areas
Orange: Warns and controls in construction zones

Informational
Green: Guides and informs
Blue: Describes services for motorists
Brown: Indicates historic, cultural, or recreational sites

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota toward zero deaths.

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th Street NW, Rochester MN 55901-5848. (Or reach him at, Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us)

Troy Christianson is a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol.

