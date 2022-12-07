Ask a Trooper: What are the rules for plows on the roads in Minnesota? Published 8:40 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Question: Last week, I noticed a truck with a snow plow blade on it. It took up the whole traffic lane. It was not a Minnesota Department of Transportation truck. What is the legal length allowed for a snow blade?

Answer: The maximum legal width is 8 feet 6 inches in Minnesota. Snow plows start at widths of 6 1/2 feet for smaller pickups and go up to 9- and 10-foot wide plows for dump trucks. The most common size plow is 7 feet and 6 inches. If you are over 8 feet 6 inches you can apply for a permit through the state. The permit will allow you to transport the plow on the roadway.

You can avoid a ticket — and a crash — if you simply buckle up, drive at safe speeds, pay attention and always drive sober. Help us drive Minnesota toward zero deaths.

Email newsletter signup

If you have any questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota, send your questions to Sgt. Troy Christianson, Minnesota State Patrol, at 2900 48th St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901-5848; or reach him at Troy.Christianson@state.mn.us.

Troy Christianson is a sergeant with the Minnesota State Patrol.