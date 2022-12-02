Austin man injured in collision on I-90 with semi

Published 4:38 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

By Staff Reports

An Austin man was injured Friday morning on Interstate 90 in Manchester Township.

Terry Lee Falch, 74, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 

The report stated Falch was driving a 2009 Chevrolet HHR westbound on I-90 near milepost 155 when it collided with a westbound 2014 Kenworth semi, driven by Nicholas Wayne Dallman, 44, of Wells. 

The crash occurred at 9:53 a.m. 

The report stated Dallman was not injured. 

Both men were wearing their seat belts and alcohol was not a factor. 

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Fire Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.

