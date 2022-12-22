Authorities urge caution on the roads as blizzard conditions move in later today Published 7:31 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

Blizzard conditions are expected to develop today with a combination of dangerously cold temperatures and strong winds.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning from noon today to 6 a.m. Saturday, along with a wind chill warning from 6 p.m. today to noon Saturday.

Northwest wind gusts of 40 to near 50 mph will develop this afternoon and last through Friday night.

Email newsletter signup

The Weather Service states many hours of whiteout conditions are expected with travel becoming very difficult or impossible as roads drift shut.

The conditions could become life-threatening if stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

People are asked to avoid traveling.

The weather agency states travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you with warm clothes and a charged cell phone. Tell someone where you are going and when you expect to arrive. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle.

Check the latest on road conditions at 511mn.org.