Beverly Jean Torgerson (Frame), 88, passed away December 27, 2022 in Owatonna with her loving family by her side.

Born to James and Alice Frame, Beverly arrived into the world on December 9, 1934, in St. Paul, Minnesota and grew to find the love of her life in Darrell Gene Torgerson. The two were married on July 9, 1954 in Northfield, MN and lived in Albert Lea. Together, the couple raised four children: Michael, Debra, Sandra, and Patti.

Beverly retired from Albert Lea Mayo Health System after 30 ½ years of loyal service. She also worked as a union steward for the Service Employee International Union, and served as a board member for the local Senior Center. In her leisure time, Beverly could often be found crafting with local groups and especially enjoyed Hardanger embroidery.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Gene Torgerson; parents, James and Alice (Roland) Frame; step-mother, Marcene; foster son, Bruce Schilling; parents-in-law, Perry and Hilda Torgerson; and brother-in-law, John Arenivar.

She is survived by her children, Michael Torgerson (Becky) of Texas, Debra Thompson (Bob) of Albert Lea MN, Sandra Torgerson of Burnsville, MN, and Patti Leschefske (Craig) of Welcome, MN; a daughter-in-law, Tamie Davis (Randy); a half-brother, David Frame (Karen), half-sisters, Marcia Jacobsen (Jake), Becky Arenivar, and Nancy Burns (John); grandchildren, Kris, Nicki, Ryan, Adam, Crystal, Cody, TJ, Cody, Corey, and Travis; many great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the Bancroft Creek Estates, St. Mary’s Hospital, and the Owatonna Homestead Hospice House for the compassionate care provided to Beverly.

Services will be held 11:00AM on Thursday, January 5th at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation, with visitation starting one hour prior to service. Inurnment to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Albert Lea, MN. Memorials may be sent to Homestead Hospice House in Owatonna and Peace and Power Worship Service Broadcast with the First Lutheran Church in Albert Lea.