Blizzard conditions continue; travel not advised for area west of Albert Lea Published 6:32 am Friday, December 23, 2022

Blizzard conditions will continue Friday, with winds increasing later this morning and gusts as high as 40 to 50 mph.

A blizzard warning remains in effect for all of south-central Minnesota through Saturday morning, with significant drifting and reduced visibility. Conditions are expected to worsen this morning and last through the evening, and people are advised to not let their guard down.

The National Weather Service advises people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.

Interstate 90 between Albert Lea and the South Dakota border remains closed, along with several other state highways west of Albert Lea.

A wind chill warning also remains in effect through Saturday morning with wind chills of 35 below zero to 40 below zero likely.