Break-in reported to police and other reports

Published 5:51 am Friday, December 16, 2022

By Staff Reports

Police received a report at 4:18 p.m. Wednesday of a window and screen that were broken and an apartment rummaged through at 605 Fountain St. Items were missing. 

 

Theft by fraud reported

Deputies received a report of theft by fraud at 10:41 p.m. Wednesday at 198 Second St. NE in Clarks Grove. 

 

Crash reported on icy road

Deputies received a report of a crash with injuries at 2:41 a.m. Thursday at 84344 320th St. in Ellendale. A driver reportedly swerved on an icy road to avoid a deer and went into the ditch. 

 

Juveniles cited at high school

Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette device on school property and a second juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 9:03 a.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane. 

Police cited one juvenile for theft and possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 1:23 p.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane. 

Police cited one juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday at 2000 Tiger Lane. 

Police cited a juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at 2000 Tiger Lane. 

Police cited one juvenile for possession of nicotine vape juice at 1:33 p.m. Thursday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

 

Thefts reported

Medication was reported stolen at 1:03 p.m. Thursday at 1111 St. John Ave. 

A bottle of tequila was reported stolen at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday at 1617 W. Main St. 

 

1 arrested for domestic assault, violation

Police arrested Derek Allan Rothmeier, 26, for felony domestic abuse no contact order violation and felony domestic assault at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday at 621 E. Seventh St. 

 

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Manuel Frank Valenzuela, 35, for domestic assault-strangulation at 5:58 p.m. Thursday at 1305 St. John Ave. 

 

Window reported broken in vehicle

Police received a report at 11:53 a.m. Wednesday of a window that was reported broken out of a vehicle on Saturday at 904 Garfield Ave. 

 

Warrant executed

Police executed a warrant at 11:12 p.m. Thursday for Jesse Ray Lee at 411 S. Broadway.

 

