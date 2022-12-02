Bring your own lunch and learn: Water towers, then and now Published 1:33 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

The new central water tower will be the focus of a presentation from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday in the Council Chambers on the top floor of City Hall, 221 E. Clark St.

Ryan Hajek, assistant public works director for the city of Albert Lea, will explain the history of water towers downtown, why the new tower was built and how water towers work. His presentation will include a time lapse video of the old tower’s demolition and several photos of the new tower’s construction. The central water tower at the corner of Newton Avenue and Fountain Street replaces one built in 1938, will hold 1 million gallons of water and cost $7 million. At 179.5 feet tall — 18 stories — it stands 44.5 feet higher than the original tower.

This presentation is part of the Albert Lea Public Library’s ongoing educational series, “Bring Your Own Lunch and Learn.” It is open to the public at no charge. For more information, visit the library online: https://alplonline.libcal.com/event/9672193.