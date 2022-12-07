Car broken into and other reports Published 10:11 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Police received a report at 9:29 a.m. Tuesday of money that was stolen out of a car downtown across from the Nasty Habit bar.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Anthony Jeffrey Lamb, 41, on an Olmsted County warrant at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of East Fourth Street and South Broadway.

Items reported missing

Medication and DVDs were reported missing from an apartment at 8:53 a.m. Tuesday at 700 S. Highway 69.

Hit-and-run reported

Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 5:02 p.m. Tuesday at 1550 Blake Ave.