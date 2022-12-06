Car window broken, items stolen and other reports Published 6:15 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022

A window was reported broken with a rock and a computer bag and wallet taken from a vehicle at 7:39 a.m. Monday at 1224 St. Joseph Ave.

Donation box taken

A donation box was reported stolen from a counter at 5:23 a.m. Monday at 906 W. Front St.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Lisa Marie Peterson, 29, on a Scott County warrant at 12:29 p.m. Monday at 700 S. Highway 69.

Package reported stolen

A package reportedly delivered last week was reported stolen at 1:56 p.m. Monday at 1120 W. Ninth St.

1 arrested on probation violation

Police arrested Sebastian Joel Blomgren, 20, for a probation violation, underage consumption and possession of alcohol at 5:12 p.m. Monday at 535 Euclid Ave.