Cheri Nesje, 50, of Albert Lea, MN passed away on December 20, 2022 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN after a short battle with cancer.

Cheri was born on May 21, 1972 to Joyce Nesje in Wells, MN. She attended and graduated from Wells-Easton High School in 1990 and later attended the University of Minnesota. She returned to the Wells area to raise her two daughters, Caitlin and Holly.

Throughout her career, Cheri worked in customer service roles at a variety of businesses. She had a true passion for helping people and making them happy. She left a warm impression with everyone she knew. Her belief was to “put people in a better place than she found them”. She had a kind soul and a loving heart and had a smile what would light up a room. She adored her role as Grandma to two adventurous boys; she definitely had a run for her money but cherished every moment.

Cheri was creative and enjoyed art and loved creating diamond paintings. As a true movie buff, Cheri had a binder full of movies from throughout the years; she had a movie for every occasion. She also had a love for music and enjoyed all genres but music from the 80s and 90s were her favorite.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Caitlin Harris and Holly (Patrick) Sargent; grandsons, Silas and Parker Sargent; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Joyce (Nesje) Strack.

Services for Cheri will be held at a later date.