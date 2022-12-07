City of Albert Lea begins removal of low-quality ash trees Published 2:34 pm Wednesday, December 7, 2022

As part of the city of Albert Lea’s emerald ash borer management plan, the city has contracted with Albert Lea Tree Service to remove ash trees identified as substandard. Albert Lea Tree Service will be marking the trees by cutting a circle into the trunks.

The emerald ash borer is an invasive insect species that feeds on ash trees to the point that the trees become desiccated, brittle and hazardous due to the risk of toppling over, according to a press release.

The city’s plan on emerald ash borer is to “treat the best and replace the rest” for ash trees on city property such as parks and boulevards.

Email newsletter signup

The city will be treating 830 high-quality ash trees with an insecticide and removing and replacing 270 low-quality trees with a diverse mix of tree species, including birch, honey-locust, hackberry, ginkgo, buckeye, linden, ironwood and disease-resistant elm trees.

For more information, see the city website at https://cityofalbertlea.org/emerald-ash-borer or call Ryan Hajek, assistant director of public works at 507-377-4310.